Demo-2 Crew Dragon Capsule returns to Space Coast

Sean Costello

“Endeavour”, the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft which made history as the first commercial vehicle to ferry NASA astronauts to the International Space Station, has returned to the Space Coast.

Arriving in Port Canaveral this afternoon aboard the recovery ship “GO Navigator”, the historic capsule was welcomed by the media and members of the public. Charred and well-worn, Crew Dragon is resting in its ‘nest’, the mobile receiving device on the deck of the recovery ship which astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley were brought aboard after landing in the Gulf of Mexico last week.