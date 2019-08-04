AMOS-17 flight atop SpaceX Falcon delayed indefinitely

Jason Rhian

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — The flight of Spacecom’s AMOS-17 telecommunications satellite has been postponed indefinitely according to a tweet posted by the Air Force Space Command on Aug. 3. This delay comes shortly after SpaceX, the launch service provider, had announced an issue with the rocket and the need for additional testing.

Florida’s famous bad weather caused SpaceX to hold off on an earlier launch for the mission which had been slated to take place on July 24. The next attempt was set for the following day, this too was waved off.

On Wednesday, July 31, the company conducted a static test fire of the nine Merlin 1D engines located in the rocket’s first stage. The test fire was carried out at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station’s Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) in Florida. Normally, the static test fire is one of the last hurdles the Falcon 9 undergoes prior to flight.

On Thursday, Aug. 1 SpaceX posted on Twitter that the launch would wait until at least Monday, Aug. 5, 2019 to replace a “suspect valve” as well as to conduct a second static test firing of the rocket’s first stage and its nine Merlin 1D engines.

After a second static test fire of the Falcon 9 rocket was carried out in the evening of Saturday, Aug. 3 the AF Space Command posted the following on Twitter: Update: The AMOS-17 satellite launch has pushed till a time to be announced. The satellite will provide telecommunications access across the Middle East, Africa and Europe and will eventually finish up in a geostationary orbit around the Earth

Interestingly, another branch of the U.S. Air Force, the 45th Space Wing has posted that the next launch attempt could occur as early as Aug. 6.

When it does fly, the rocket’s first stage won’t attempt to touch down atop the company’s “Of Course I Still Love You” Autonomous Spaceport Drone Ship (which is utilized when the Falcon 9 sends rockets to Geostationary Transfer Orbits). This is due to the requirements of sending the AMOS-17 satellite to the proper orbit.