Amazon’s Project Kuiper inks deal for 3 SpaceX Falcon 9 launches

Derek Richardson

In a move to support the deployment of its low Earth orbit broadband network, Project Kuiper, a venture by tech giant Amazon.com, has entered into a contract with SpaceX for three Falcon 9 launches.

The collaboration, announced Dec. 1, aims to leverage SpaceX’s proven capabilities to achieve timely liftoffs, addressing schedule risks and accelerating Project Kuiper’s ambitious global connectivity initiative.

Amazon’s Project Kuiper aims to offer internet to unserved and underserved communities around the world via its low Earth orbit constellation. The company has approval by the Federal Communications Commission to deploy 3,236 satellites with a requirement to have half in space and operational by July 30, 2026, and the remaining by July 30, 2029.

To do this, the company signed contracts with Arianespace, Blue Origin and United Launch Alliance to fly a total of 77 heavy-lift rockets. This includes nine from ULA’s Atlas V, 38 on ULA’s Vulcan, 18 on Arianespace’s Ariane 6 and 12 on Blue Origin’s New Glenn, with options for up to 15 additional launches.

This multi-launch vehicle approach is designed to ensure flexibility and expedite the deployment schedule, the company said. However, of those four, only the Atlas V is currently flying. ULA’s Vulcan could fly for the first time as soon as this month or early 2024.

But both Ariane 6 and New Glenn aren’t expected to have their maiden flights until mid 2024, giving Amazon only two years to fly more than 1,000 satellites into orbit to meet the first FCC deadline. To help with that, the company said three SpaceX Falcon 9 missions are slated for liftoff beginning in mid-2025.

In October, Project Kuiper recently marked a milestone with the successful launch of two prototype satellites, with tests from the mission contributing to the validation of satellite design and network architecture. This launch occurred atop an Atlas V rocket.

Amazon said it plans to commence manufacturing activities ahead of full-scale deployment in the first half of 2024, with an expectation to have enough satellites in space for early customer pilots by the second half of 2024.

With a commitment to spend $10 billion on Project Kuiper, the company said it is constructing a $120 million satellite processing facility at Space Florida’s Launch and Landing Facility (previously used for space shuttle landings) at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The facility is expected to be used to prepare satellites for flight and encapsulation for both the New Glenn and Vulcan rockets. It’s unclear if that now includes preparation for payloads flying atop SpaceX’s Falcon 9.

Project Kuiper is not the first mega constellation being developed for global high-speed broadband internet. SpaceX’s Starlink, also launched by Falcon 9 rockets, is the most prominent, having launched more than 5,000 satellites to low Earth orbit over the course of more than 125 launches since 2019.

There are plans for thousands more Starlink satellites as SpaceX expands the service. As of September 2023, there were more than 2 million subscribers.

There is also OneWeb, which has more than 500 satellites in low Earth orbit, many of which were also launched by SpaceX’s Falcon 9.

Amazon’s contract with SpaceX follows a lawsuit filed earlier this year by an Amazon shareholder against Amazon’s board of directors alleging that the board took less than 40 minutes to approve launch contracts without even considering SpaceX.

The claim contends this decision committed Amazon to spending hundreds of millions more than necessary. The lawsuit is currently ongoing, adding a layer of complexity to Project Kuiper’s journey into orbit.

Video courtesy of Project Kuiper