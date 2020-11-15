“All Systems Go”: Schedule of Crew-1 launch countdown events

Sean Costello

Following the confirmation by SpaceX via Twitter, that “All systems are go for tonight’s launch at 7:27 p.m. EST”, SpaceFlight Insider has produced this handy reference of the key countdown events and their approximate times.

Even though the weather forecast is currently indicating a 50% risk of flight rule violation, that also leaves a 50% chance for favorable conditions at the required time. It’s always an exciting time on the Space Coast, as Florida gets ready to send crewed missions aloft.

NASA’s launch day coverage on NASA TV is slated to begin at 3:45 p.m. Eastern.