“All Systems Go”: Schedule of Crew-1 launch countdown events
Following the confirmation by SpaceX via Twitter, that “All systems are go for tonight’s launch at 7:27 p.m. EST”, SpaceFlight Insider has produced this handy reference of the key countdown events and their approximate times.
Even though the weather forecast is currently indicating a 50% risk of flight rule violation, that also leaves a 50% chance for favorable conditions at the required time. It’s always an exciting time on the Space Coast, as Florida gets ready to send crewed missions aloft.
NASA’s launch day coverage on NASA TV is slated to begin at 3:45 p.m. Eastern.
Sean Costello
Sean Costello is a technology professional who also researches, writes about and speaks publicly on the inspiring lessons within international space flight program. Prior to joining SpaceFlight Insider in early 2014, Costello was a freelance photographer and correspondent covering shuttle-era Kennedy Space Center launches for various radio and print news organizations.