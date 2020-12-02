15KM test flight approaching for Starship SN8

Nicholas D'Alessandro

The most complex test yet for SpaceX’s Starship design, Prototype SN8, is fast approaching according to road closure notices from Cameron County, TX. The test will involve a flight of the rocket to 15 kilometers (or roughly 50,000 feet), an aerial flip maneuver to configure for landing, and a thrust-vectored landing attempt. This will also be the first test to employ 3 Raptor engines, a nose cone on the rocket, and large maneuvering control surfaces or “flaps”.

As of December 2, 2020, the official posted notices indicate Boca Chica Beach and State HWY 4 will be closed for launch activity windows today (12:00 p.m. to 9:00 pm CST), December 3 and 4 (8:00 a.m. to 5:00 pm CST), December 7 (8:00 a.m. CST to 5:30 p.m. CST), and December 8 and 9 (8:00 a.m. CST to 5:00 p.m.). Further, a Temporary Flight Restriction notice has been issued by the FAA, valid from December 4 at 8:00 a.m. CST through to December 6 at 5:00 p.m. CST, suggesting strongly as to when this week the test flight may happen.

The numerous backup dates have become a staple of Starship testing. Two officially scheduled static (test) fires of the prototype’s 3 Raptor engines for December 1 & 2 have already been cancelled as inferred by the cancellations of the associated road closures on those days. However, the flight windows remain unchanged and appear to be proceeding without another static fire, following the near miss of the November 13th static fire in which propellant tank pressure relief controls were lost due to damage from flying launch pad shrapnel. Per Elon Musk on Twitter, SN8 was saved that day by a fail-safe burst disk mechanism, which relieved the building pressures in the tanks after all pneumatic valve control was lost from the shrapnel damage.

For those not familiar with SpaceX’s South Texas Launch Site operations in Boca Chica, it is the location where the company’s bleeding edge Starship interplanetary rocket program designs are built and tested – often torture tested, through to destruction. Starship is intended to carry up to 100 people and is slated to pave the way for larger scale transport to destinations in low earth orbit, the moon, and ultimately Mars.