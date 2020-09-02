NASA to air Northrop Grumman FSB-1 test fire from Utah

On Wednesday, September 2 at 2:45 p.m.. EDT, NASA will broadcast a full-duration test fire by Northrop Grumman of a Space Launch System (SLS) rocket booster. It will air on NASA television and will also be viewable online, via their website.

The test will be conducted at Northrop Grumman’s manufacturing and test facilities in Promontory, Utah – the same site which just two weeks ago hosted the first ground test of an extended length 63-inch-diameter Graphite Epoxy Motor (GEM 63XL) motor, designed to support ULA’s Vulcan rocket.

Tomorrow’s Flight Support Booster (FSB-1) test will help teams evaluate potential new materials, processes, and improvements for the boosters that will power deep space missions beyond Artemis III. The test also will provide another opportunity to evaluate motor manufacturing and performance.

NASA’s deep space exploration program includes the Orion spacecraft, Gateway, Human Landing System as well as the SLS rocket.

NASA continues to work towards landing the first woman and crew on the Moon by 2024.