Launch of ISRO’s Chandrayaan-2 mission delayed

Jason Rhian

A prestigious mission the India Space Research Organisation is planning on sending to the Moon did not fly today. What was described as a “technical snag” has placed the mission on hold – with no new launch date announced.

The ISRO posted the following announcement on Twitter:

A technical snag was observed in launch vehicle system at T-56 minute. As a measure of abundant precaution, # Chandrayaan2 launch has been called off for today. Revised launch date will be announced later.

That post was deleted and replaced with the following:

A technical snag was observed in launch vehicle system at 1 hour before the launch. As a measure of abundant precaution, # Chandrayaan2 launch has been called off for today. Revised launch date will be announced later.

As of this writing, a little more than an hour after the launch was slated to take place, no new launch date has been provided. As soon as one if provided, SpaceFlight Insider will update its Launch Calendar.

