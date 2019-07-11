Falcon Eye 1 spacecraft lost in Vega mishap
It appears a European Space Agency (ESA) rocket has encountered a failure which has resulted in the loss of the Falcon Eye 1 satellite that it had been tasked with sending to orbit.
A European Space Agency Vega rocket was scheduled to launch a low-Earth orbit observation satellite at 0153 GMT on July 11, 2019. Preliminary reports have indicated the launch vehicle encountered an anomaly shortly after liftoff. We will keep you updated as details continue to unfold.
The first reports of this apparent accident were reported by NASASpaceFlight’s Chris Bergin via Twitter.
