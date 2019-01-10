China launches 1st mission of 2019

Jason Rhian

China has carried out its first flight of 2019 with the launch of the Zhongxing 2D (Chinasat-2D) communications satellite.

The China National Space Administration placed the spacecraft into a geostationary transfer orbit via a Long March 3B rocket (also known as the CZ-3B).

The satellite’s mission got underway at about 12:11 p.m. EST (17:11 GMT) Jan. 10, 2019, from Launch Complex 2 at the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in China. Chinasat-2D will be operated by, upon being checked out and deemed ready to provide services, China Satellite Communications.

The Long March 3B rocket has a fairly successful launch history since its first flight in 1996. To date, it has successfully completed 50 missions with one failure and two partial failures.

Video courtesy of SciNews