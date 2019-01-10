Spaceflight Insider

China launches 1st mission of 2019

Jason Rhian
January 10th, 2019
A file photo of a previous Long March 3B launch. Photo Credit: Xinhua/Liang Keyan

China has carried out its first flight of 2019 with the launch of the Zhongxing 2D (Chinasat-2D) communications satellite. 

The China National Space Administration placed the spacecraft into a geostationary transfer orbit via a Long March 3B rocket (also known as the CZ-3B).

The satellite’s mission got underway at about 12:11 p.m. EST (17:11 GMT) Jan. 10, 2019, from Launch Complex 2 at the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in China. Chinasat-2D will be operated by, upon being checked out and deemed ready to provide services, China Satellite Communications.

The Long March 3B rocket has a fairly successful launch history since its first flight in 1996. To date, it has successfully completed 50 missions with one failure and two partial failures.

Video courtesy of SciNews

 

Jason Rhian spent several years honing his skills with internships at NASA, the National Space Society and other organizations. He has provided content for outlets such as: Aviation Week & Space Technology, Space.com, The Mars Society and Universe Today.

