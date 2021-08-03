Starliner launch scrubbed because of propulsion system issue

Derek Richardson

Several hours before the planned launch of Boeing’s uncrewed OFT-2 Starliner spacecraft, the company called off the flight.

Boeing said during pre-launch preparations, its engineers detected an unexpected valve position in Starliner’s propulsion system. The company said the issue was initially detected during check outs after an electrical storm on Aug 2.

“We’re disappointed with today’s outcome and the need to reschedule our Starliner launch,” said John Vollmer, vice president and program manager, Boeing’s Commercial Crew Program, in a company update. “Human spaceflight is a complex, precise and unforgiving endeavor, and Boeing and NASA teams will take the time they need to ensure the safety and integrity of the spacecraft and the achievement of our mission objectives.”

The Orbital Flight Test-2, or OFT-2, Starliner spacecraft was planning to launch atop an Atlas 5 rocket at 1:20 p.m. EDT (17:20 UTC) Aug. 3, 2021, from Space Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida for an uncrewed flight to the International Space Station.

Starliner was initially expected to launch to the ISS on July 30. However, following the docking of the Russian Nauka science module on July 29, a glitch with the new module’s thrusters caused the entire outpost to rotate as much as 540 degrees. NASA said the station crew was never in any immediate danger and the issue was solved. Even so, Boeing and NASA opted to postpone the launch of Starliner to give station controllers teams time to work the issue.

The next target for launch is 12:57 p.m. EDT (16:57 UTC) Aug. 4. The probability of a weather violation, according to the 45th Weather Squadron, is about 40% with the main concerns being cumulus clouds, lightning and thick clouds.

If Boeing is not able to fix the issue, or weather causes a scrub, the next available opportunity would likely come on Aug. 7 or Aug 8.

Regardless of when Starliner gets off the pad, it is expected to take about a day to reach the International Space Station to dock at the forward port of the Harmony module.

The end-to-end test flight of Starliner, part of NASA’s Commercial Crew Program, is expected to spend less than a week at the orbiting laboratory before undocking, deorbiting and landing in the western United States, likely at White Sands Space Harbor, New Mexico.

Following a successful flight, Boeing and NASA expect to fly the Crew Flight Test mission as early as late 2021 or early 2022. Regular ISS crew rotation flights would begin sometime after that, likely in mid-to-late 2022.

Video courtesy of Orbital Velocity