Boeing’s OFT-1 mission extended

Jason Rhian

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — Missions are often altered as they are prepared for flight. Boeing’s Orbital Flight Test 1 appears to be no exception. Four months prior to its scheduled liftoff, NASA has posted that OFT-1’s mission profile had been significantly altered.

NASA announced on Wednesday, April 3, that the space agency had, along with Boeing, to extend the amount of time that the CST-100 Starliner would spend docked to the space station as part of the OFT-1 mission. This means the automated version of the crew-rated spacecraft would remain at the International Space Station longer than previously planned.

How much longer the OFT-1 Starliner will be docked to the space station has yet to be announced. In its April 3 blog post the space agency stated: The extended duration test flight offers NASA the opportunity to complete additional microgravity research, maintenance, and other activities while the company’s Starliner is docked to station.

“The mission duration will have no impact to our launch readiness date,” Boeing’s Rebecca Regan told SpaceFlight Insider.

NASA echoed these statements in the agency’s blog post, stating: …The agency and its industry partner also agreed to adjust the target launch dates for flight tests, which will demonstrate Boeing’s readiness ahead of NASA certification to fly crew regularly to the station.

“NASA’s assessment of extending the mission was found to be technically achievable without compromising the safety of the crew,” NASA’s Director of the agency’s Commercial Spaceflight Division, Phil McAlister, stated in the post. “Commercial crew flight tests, along with the additional Soyuz opportunities, help us transition with greater flexibility to our next-generation commercial systems under the Commercial Crew Program.”