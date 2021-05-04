Starship SN15 poised to fly, as Elon heads to New York for SNL appearance

Nicholas D'Alessandro

Starship SN15 was by all public accounts set to fly Tuesday, May 4, with road closures, Temporary Flight Restrictions (TFRs), and all expected FAA paperwork beleived to be in place.

SpaceX decided to call off the attempt, made clear mid-day by the cancellation of the State Road 4 road closure. Weather was cited as the main concern, due to storms being forecast for the area after sunset, which would have complicated potential recovery operations, as reported by local Boca Chica Village residents in contact with SpaceX during the evacuation.

Although this additional delay to the much anticipated inaugural flight of this new generation of Starship prototype (SN15 stands for Serial Number 15, which is said to incorporate many design and construction differences from SN11, the last test article to fly) may have disappointed some space fans – many of whom who were hopeful for a successful test on Star Wars day – this does show that SpaceX is confident enough in chances of a successful landing to seriously consider how weather systems might affect a potentially free-standing vehicle on the landing pad, post-test.

Starship SN15’s next flight attempt is expected on Wednesday, May 5 with road closures and TFRs in place for a backup date of Thursday, May 6. Per the filed road closure, the test flight can occur within a 12pm-8pm CST road closure window on either day; launches have typically occurred in the middle to later portions of issued closures.

That being said, hopes are not high for a late-week test; the weather forecast is looking sub-optimal for the remainder of the week and it remains to be seen if Elon Musk’s travel to New York City (he and family arrived Monday evening, ahead of his scheduled appearance on Saturday Night Live this Saturday, May 8) will delay the flight any further. Leveraging the power of his social media following for feedback, Musk has been exploring various skit ideas (“Irony Man“, and “Baby Shark Tank“) ahead of his first hosting experience on the show.

Additional developments and updates will be posted as they emerge.