SpaceX successfully launches Booster for the sixth time

Theresa Cross

On August 18 at 10:31 a.m. EDT, SpaceX successfully launched the latest batch of 58 corporate satellites from Cape Canaveral Florida, destined to become part of their growing Starlink constellation. In addition to their satellites, SpaceX also carried three Planet Labs earth observation satellites, which were successfully deployed as part of the missions rideshare program. These three hi-resolution satellites will complement Planet Labs’ fleet of SkySats already in orbit, some of which also launched aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket in June.

Today’s launch marked several milestones for the company, such as the first sixth-flight of a booster, B1049, and the 40th recovery of a first stage. Most notably however is that this launch marks the 100th mission in the revolutionary spaceflight company’s history.

As part of the mission, the booster successfully landed on board the autonomous drone ship “Of Course I Still Love You”, and is expected to be re-flown for a seventh time later this year. SpaceX also succeeded in catching one fairing half, the other making a soft water landing and later being recovered, through the use of their twin fairing recovery ships “Go Ms. Tree” and “Go Ms. Chief”.

The success of this mission brings the Starlink constellation member count to over 650 satellites, with initial end-user beta testing already underway. Starlink is targeting full service for the US and Canada in late 2020, with plans to expand worldwide coverage by 2021, allowing for access to high speed broadband internet to under served areas where previously it was unavailable, costly or unreliable.