More Starlink satellites lofted by SpaceX during late night launch

Theresa Cross

A SpaceX Falcon 9 left Florida’s Space Coast delivering another round of satellites to the company’s Starlink internet constellation.

Liftoff occurred at 12:42 a.m. EDT (04:42 UTC) March 19, 2022, from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. This was after a delay of more than an hour due to rain in the area.

This was the 11th launch to the fourth shell of the Starlink constellation. It was also the 12th flight for Falcon 9 first stage core B1051 after a 90-day turnaround from its previous mission.

SpaceX continued its constancy to reusable rocketry by intercepting the first stage successfully some 400 miles (640) kilometers) downrange aboard SpaceX fleet drone ship “Just Read the Instructions.”

The company is also attempting to rescue the twin fairings for the mission.

This launch, Starlink Group 4-12, orbited 53 Starlink spacecraft and marked the 40th operational Starlink mission, lofting a total number of 2,335 satellites, of which 2,117 will still be orbiting after today.

Video courtesy of SpaceX