Hubble’s Wide Field Camera 3 resumes operations

Laurel Kornfeld

The Wide Field Camera 3 (WFC3) on the Hubble Space Telescope (HST) has resumed science operations after spending a week and two days in a safety mode that suspended its activities.

When camera software detected voltage levels beyond normal range on Tuesday, Jan. 8, WFC3 immediately entered a safety mode that suspended all operations. In efforts to repair the problem, NASA scientists found voltage levels to be normal, meaning telemetry circuits were releasing erroneous data regarding voltage. They also discovered other errors in engineering data in the same telemetry circuits, confirming the problem was with telemetry and not power supply.

Scientists and technicians reset the telemetry circuits and all related software, and tests following this work produced accurate data on the camera’s engineering. After additional calibration and testing for up to 72 hours, as well as study of data collected before and after the reset, they returned WFC3 to operations mode on Tuesday, Jan. 15.

Two days later, just after noon on Thursday, Jan. 17, WFC3 resumed science observations.

Installed on Hubble in May of 2009 during the last shuttle servicing mission (carried out by Atlantis on its only trip to the orbservatory), WFC3 has captured more than 240,000 images in near infrared, optical light, and near ultraviolet light over nearly ten years, generating over 2,000 peer-reviewed science papers. It has higher resolution and a larger field of view than the instrument it replaced, the Wide Field Planetary Camera 2 (WFPC2).

The partial government shutdown that began on December 22 did not impact the repair process, as Hubble and other satellites are exempt from any furloughs or funding stoppages.

WFC3 is the most used of all Hubble instruments. Scientists hope their analysis of the data collected before and after the reset will provide answers as to what caused the telemetry errors.

Launched in 1990 on board Space Shuttle Discovery WFC3 had a predicted lifespan of 15 years, Hubble is now in its 29th year of operations.