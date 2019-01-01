New Horizons signals successful flyby of Ultima Thule

Derek Richardson

LAUREL, Md — While many around Earth were ringing in the new year, a group of scientists and engineers celebrated the moment a tiny spacecraft raced by a small world, virtually unknown, to complete the farthest exploration of any Solar System object.

At 12:33 a.m. EST (05:33 GMT) Jan. 1, 2019, New Horizons, having flown by Pluto 3.5 years and 1 billion miles ago, zipped past Kuiper Belt object 2014 MU69, also known as Ultima Thule at about 32,000 mph (51,500 kph). At its closest approach it was a mere 2,200 miles (3,500 kilometers) from its surface.

“We’re here to tell you that last night the United States spacecraft New Horizons conducted the farthest exploration in the history of human kind, and it did so spectacularly, ” said Alan Stern, New Horizons principal investigator, during a post-flyby press conference on Jan. 1. “Thousands of operations on board the spacecraft had to work correctly in order for us to be able to tell you this, and now we know that it all did.

The spacecraft was in the midst of its science campaign, however, and would not call home for another several hours. Even then, the signals still took another six hours to reach tracking stations on Earth.

As expected, this first stream of data from the farthest encounter in human history was just a status check with the spacecraft letting those who operate it on Earth know that it survived the encounter. It also signaled it had a memory full of data, indicating that science objectives were likely accomplished.

Once the signals were sent by New Horizons, it resumed its final outbound science gathering. The next signal home is expected to be received by tracking stations on Earth sometime in the afternoon of Jan. 1. As of the post-flyby press conference, the signals with the new data, traveling at the speed of light, were about halfway in their six-hour journey from the spacecraft.

That data stream is expected to have the first images of Ultima Thule that are larger than the several-pixel fail-safe images sent earlier on Dec. 31.

“Even though it is a pixelated blob still, its a better pixelated blob that the day before,” said Hal Weaver, New Horizons project scientist, said of the pre-flyby image.

In fact, Weaver said it was enough to resolve a pre-flyby puzzle. Ultima Thule, an elongated object, did not appear to change in brightness as it rotated as the spacecraft approached.

“Well, that’s because the pole is almost pointing toward the spacecraft,” Weaver said. “There is no change in brightness because we are always seeing the same side.”

Higher resolution images and other data will be sent over the course of the next several days before New Horizons makes a conjunction of the Sun relative to Earth. It will then be out of contact for a couple days.

Once data resumes being sent, it is expected to take some 20 months to receive everything at a 1-2 kilobit per second rate. However, the highest-resolution images are expected around February.

New Horizons launched on Jan. 19, 2006, atop an Atlas V from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station’s Space Launch Complex 41 in Florida. Just over a year later, it used Jupiter as a gravity assist to shave three years off its travel time toward Pluto.

On July 14, 2015, after nine years and 3.6 billion miles (5.8 billion kilometers), the baby grand piano-sized spacecraft finally flew by Pluto at a distance of 7,800 miles (12,500 kilometers). It was the culmination of decades of work and the last of the classically-known nine planets to be explored (Pluto was reclassified as a dwarf planet in 2006).

While approaching Pluto, a search for another KBO to fly by was undergoing. Using a combination of ground-based telescopes and the Hubble Space Telescope, Ultima Thule — which means “beyond the known world” — was chosen on Aug. 28, 2015.

Four course adjustment burns via New Horizons’ engine were required between Oct. 22 and Nov. 4, 2015, in order to target the unknown body.

Until Dec. 31, the KBO was only seen as a point of light. Using spectroscopy as well as several occultations of stars in 2017 and 2018, scientists were able to estimate its likely shape, size, color and brightness, but not much more.

Until the data starts returning to Earth, Ultima Thule will remain a mystery. But its secrets are expected to help scientists better understand the formation of the Solar System as the object is thought to be a pristine frozen remnant of the early Solar System some 4.6 billion years ago.

“The New Horizons team makes [the flyby] look easy,” Stern said of the Ultima Thule encounter. “It’s not easy. All these projects in spaceflight require enormous attention to detail and really smart and dedicated people.”

Stern said the New Horizons project is no exception as the team spent 3.5 years working to ensure everything would go according to plan.

“From everything we can tell,” Stern said, “they scored a 100 on the test.”

Video courtesy of JHU Applied Physics Laboratory