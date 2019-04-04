Progress MS-11 launches toward ISS on 2-orbit trek

Derek Richardson

Russia launched a Soyuz rocket with the latest Progress resupply freighter bound for the International Space Station.

Progress MS-11 launched atop a Soyuz 2.1a rocket from site 31 at Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan. Liftoff took place at 7:01 a.m. EDT (11:01 GMT) April 4, 2019, and is expected to be placed on a rendezvous path to arrive at the outpost just three hours later.

Docking with the Pirs module is scheduled to occur at 10:25 a.m. EDT (14:25 GMT). According to NASA, the spacecraft is bringing with it 7,522 pounds (3,412 kilograms) of supplies including about 3,375 pounds (1,530 kilograms) of propellant, 105 pounds (50 kilograms) of oxygen and air and 926 pounds (420 kilograms) of water.

If completed as planned, this two-orbit rendezvous profile will only be the second time it has been performed successfully. The first time was during Progress MS-09 in July 2018. It is possible this trajectory could be used during future crewed Soyuz flights to get astronauts and cosmonauts to the station even faster.

The Soyuz 2.1a rocket, which rolled to the launch pad on April 1, is a 150-foot (46-meter), three-stage rocket. The first stage is composed of liquid-fueled strap-on boosters. With their RD-107A engines, which consume liquid oxygen and rocket-grade kerosene, they fired concurrently with the core stage, also known as the second stage, for about 2 minutes before falling away, having depleted their fuel.

Not long after, the payload fairing fell away as planned, exposing Progress MS-11 to space. Because the rocket was high enough above the atmosphere, it was no longer needed.

The core stage, powered by RD-108A engine, continued burning until about 5 minutes into flight when it separated and the third stage fired to continue pushing Progress MS-11 into orbit.

Orbital insertion took place some 9 minutes after launch. That was followed shortly after by the separation of the spacecraft and the deployment of its solar panels and antennas.

Once Progress MS-11 is within range of the ISS, it will autonomously link up with Pirs. Monitoring the launch from the space station’s Zvezda module will be Russian cosmonauts Oleg Kononenko and Aleksey Ovchinin of Expedition 59. Kononenko is the commander of the station’s six-person increment.

Should there be a problem during rendezvous, the two can use the controls of the TORU, which is a backup manual docking system that can be used to remotely pilot the uncrewed spacecraft to the docking port.

This is the first of several cargo ships bound for the space station in April 2019. The next is expected to be Northrop Grumman’s NG-11 Cygnus spacecraft on April 17. That is planned to be followed by SpaceX’s cargo Dragon on April 25.

Video courtesy of Roscosmos