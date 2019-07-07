SLS Artemis-1 core stage nearing completion

Scott Johnson

NEW ORLEANS, La. – The core stage (CS-1) for the first flight (Artemis 1 (formerly Exploration Mission 1 (EM-1)) of NASA’s next super-heavy lift launch vehicle, the Space Launch System (SLS), is nearing completion at the agency’s Michoud Assembly Facility (MAF) in New Orleans.

The CS-1 “forward join” the mated forward skirt, liquid oxygen (LOX) tank, and interstage was completed in February. Thereafter, the join was removed from its vertical stacking cell, rotated to the horizontal, and transported to another area of the facility for mating with the lower portion of the stage.

In addition, the assembly of the CS-1 liquid hydrogen (LH2) tank has been completed, its thermal protection has been applied, and it has now been mated with the the forward join.

The aft section of the stage, the engine section, has been mated with the “boat-tail,” and is nearing completion.

Within the next few weeks, the engine section (with the integrated boat-tail) should be mated with the forward section of the stage.

Testing of the four CS-1 Shuttle-heritage RS-25 engines has been completed at the Stennis Space Center (SSC), and the engines have been be trucked to MAF (the last engine arrived on June 27).

Installation of the engines should begin shortly after the engine section is mated to the core stage.

If everything continues to go as it is currently scheduled, CS-1 assembly should be completed by December of this year (2019).

It is then scheduled to be placed on NASA’s Pegasus barge at the MAF dock and transported up the Pearl River to SSC’s B-2 test stand for the “green run” firing of the four RS-25s

Although, no firm schedule for the above actions were given, confidence was expressed by the various parties involved in its construction that the completed CS-1 / EM-1 core stage will be secured in SSC’s B-2 stand, in preparation for testing, prior to the end of the 2019.

The first flight of SLS, Artemis 1 / EM-1, with CS-1, is scheduled to occur in 2020. However, there are concerns that the launch may slip to 2021.

