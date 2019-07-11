Report: Major shakeup at NASA’s Human Exploration and Operations Mission Directorate

Patrick Attwell

NASA’s Human Exploration and Operations Mission Directorate has undergone a significant change in leadership. According to a tweet posted by Marcia Smith of Space Policy Online, the changes involved two key personnel either being replaced – or relieved.

According to a Tweet from Marcia Smith, William Gerstenmaier has been ousted as the Managing Director of Human Exploration and Operations at NASA.

Gerstenmaier has held the position for almost the last decade and a half since he took over the position in 2005. Previously, he served as Manager of the International Space Station program, Shuttle/Mir Program Operations Manager, and as manager of Space Shuttle Program Integration.

Five-time Shuttle astronaut and Expedition 6 commander Ken Bowersox has been appointed as acting director of Human Exploration and Operations.

In a similar series of events, Bill Hill, Assistant Deputy Associate Administrator for Exploration Systems Development, has been relieved of his position. Hill previously served as Assistant Associate Administrator for Space Shuttle in the Space Operations Mission Directorate and directed the response to the Space Shuttle Columbia accident (STS-107) as well as the recovery of the vehicle and the crew’s remains.

Gerstenmaier spoke at a House Science, Space, and Technology (SS&T) earlier today and gave no sign that any changes were underway according to Smith.

At present, little additional information has been provided. SpaceFlight Insider has reached out to NASA for specifics about these changes and will include them in this posting as soon as they are made available.