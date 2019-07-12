NASA officials at Glenn Symposium address recent leadership overhaul

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The reassignment of long-time NASA Associate Administrator for Human Explorations and Operations, Bill Gerstenmaier, came as a shock to most everyone in the space flight community. Such was made clear at the Glenn Symposium which was held July 10-12.

Nevertheless, late on July 10, NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine announced through a memo to NASA employees that Gerstenmaier was being reassigned as a special assistant to NASA Deputy Administrator Jim Morhard. Former astronaut Ken Bowersox, who was serving as Gerstenmaier’s deputy, was given the nod to take over as acting associate administrator.

The following day, July 11, both Morhard and Bowersox were in attendance at the Inaugural John Glenn Memorial Symposium in Cleveland, Ohio. The event was hosted by the American Astronautical Association in conjunction with the NASA Glenn Research Center.

Morhard was the opening speaker for the event, but did not address the leadership change in his remarks. Gerstenmaier had been scheduled to speak later in the morning about the planned Lunar Gateway. Bowersox gave the presentation instead.

Spaceflight Insider had a chance to ask the two administrators about the leadership change.

“Bill Gerstenmaier has been a visionary,” Morhard told Spaceflight Insider. “You think of commercial crew, you think of ISS, you think of SLS, you think of Orion, you think of Gateway. He’s led them all. I mean, this is an amazing man that we have to thank for what he’s done for the country and for NASA as far as advancing our priorities in science and technology, and in exploration. So this isn’t easy, to say the least.”

“But you look at folks in his position,” Morhard continued, “their normal lifespans have been about three years. Bill was there eleven! So, you know, people are shocked, but the reality is we have change. There’s going to be constant change for what we need to do.”

Morhard was asked if there was a change of direction or a new sense of urgency that precipitated the decision.