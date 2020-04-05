NASA adds crew member to first operational Crew Dragon mission

Patrick Attwell

HOUSTON, TX – On Tuesday March 31 st , NASA announced that Astronaut Shannon

Walker will join Astronauts Michael Hopkins and Victor Glover on the first

operation flight of SpaceX’s Crew Dragon to the International Space Station.

A native of Houston, Walker began her NASA journey as a Flight Controller on behalf

of Rockwell Collins during the space shuttle program. She later went on to join NASA

as a full time employee handling robotics and avionics, where she worked as a

coordinator for on-orbit problem solutions. She was selected into the 2004

astronaut class where she would go on to eventually spend 163 days in space on

Expeditions 24 and 25.

In addition to Walker joining the first ISS operational flight, the Japan Aerospace

Exploration Agency (JAXA) announced that Japanese Astronaut Soichi Noguchi will

be joining the four-person crew. This mission will mark Noguchi’s third flight into

space, having served as a shuttle crewmember on STS-144 and a Station

crewmember on Expeditions 22 and 23.

Currently, the first operational flight of Crew Dragon to the International outpost is

expected to take place in the later part of 2020. The mission timeline is pending the

success of NASA and SpaceX’s Demo-2 (DM-2) mission currently targeting some

time in May 2020.

Last week, NASA and SpaceX team members, along with Demo-2

Astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley, completed a start to finish simulation of

the launch of DM-2. Despite concerns from the current global pandemic, SpaceX and

NASA are still proceeding towards the launch of DM-2 in May.