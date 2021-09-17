Inspiration4 crew ‘healthy, happy’ after first days in space

Derek Richardson

Since their launch two days ago, the Inspiration4 crew has settled in and begun working on their scientific research while making calls to St. Jude patients.

Commander Jared Isaacman, Pilot Sian Proctor, Chief Medical Officer Hayley Arceneaux and Mission Specialist Chris Sembroski, all non-professional astronauts, launched at 8:02 p.m. EDT Sept. 15 (00:02 Sept. 16), 2021, in a Crew Dragon spacecraft atop of a Falcon 9 rocket from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center.

“The [Inspiration4] crew is healthy, happy and resting comfortably,” SpaceX updated via a tweet on Sept. 16. “Before the crew went to bed, they traveled 5.5 times around Earth, completed their first round of scientific research, and enjoyed a couple of meals.”

Crew Dragon was launched into a roughly 365-mile (590 kilometer) orbit around Earth, inclined roughly 51.6 degrees.

Shortly after launch, the crew spoke with SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, who reported they were doing well on orbit following their ascent.

SpaceX said the crew spent their first full day conducting additional research, spent time talking to St. Jude patients in private video calls back to Earth. The four even got to get their first views out of the massive Cupola window, which is the largest single window ever placed in space.

On the crew’s second day in space, they conducted an in-flight broadcast to show off how they were adapting to microgravity and some of the science experiments they were performing. They also gave a tour of the Cupola window.

Inspiration4 is set to remain in orbit for three days, which would put their return to Florida Saturday evening with a splashdown lasted for 7:06 p.m. EDT (11:06 UTC) Sept. 18 off the Atlantic Coast, likely somewhere between Jacksonville and Melbourne.

