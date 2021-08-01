GOES-17 weather satellite recovers from brief anomaly

Theresa Cross

On July 22, 2021, NOAA’s GOES-17 weather satellite experienced a brief anomaly and entered into safe mode prompting engineers to perform troubleshooting tasks, ultimately recovering the satellite less than 24 hours later.

The anomaly was the result of a computer reset, prompting the spacecraft to enter into “safe mode.” After 22 hours of engineers working recovery efforts, NOAA reports the anomaly was addressed, and all data would return to normal functionality.

GOES-17, Geostationary Orbital Environmental Satellies-17, has a notoriously bad history of anomalies. Shortly after its March 2018 launch, in May 2018, the satellites primary instrument suffered a cooling system failure, the result of a blocked heat pipe, causing extensive limitations in capability. This failure drastically shortened the planned ten year lifespan, and in June of 2021, NOAA announced that GOES-T, scheduled for launch in December of this year, will replace GOES-17.

A joint program between NASA and NOAA, the GOES program serves as a critical asset in weather monitoring and forecasting. The satellites utilize an advanced multi-spectral imaging system to monitor weather on earth, as well as-reform environmental research.