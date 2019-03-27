Proposal to have Trump’s ‘Space Force’ be situated in Florida moves forward

Jason Rhian

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — President Donald Trump announced late last year that he would work to see a “Space Force” established. This proposal to create a new wing of the U.S. Armed Forces has received a wide spectrum of responses, including a recent show of support.

House Memorial 1281 drafted by Representative Tyler Sirois, R- Cocoa, has completed the first of two “committees of reference.” According to a release issued by Sirois’ office, the memorial received “unanimous” support.

The progression of the memorial is a two-step process, with the next being review and approval by the House State Affairs Committee. Should it be approved, it would then be submitted to the U.S. Congress and to President Trump asking that, should the Space Force be established, that it be headquartered in Florida.

The memorial requests Congress to approve the creation of the United States Space Force and the establishment of the Space Force and United States Space Command in Florida. The memorial follows a recent White House proposal by President Donald Trump, and Governor Ron DeSantis’ call for the Space Force to be headquartered in Florida.

“The United States and Florida are positioned as global leaders in commercial aerospace,” Sirois said to members of the House Local, Federal and Veterans Affairs Subcommittee. “With Florida’s spaceport infrastructure, deep-water seaports, and partnerships with NASA, the 45th Space Wing and the other three combatant commands located in Florida, we are the best choice for the headquarters of U.S. Space Command.”

President Trump signed Space Policy Directive-4 in February 2019. If approved, it would create a sixth branch of the armed forces. The “Space Force” would be a part of the Department of the Air Force, which oversees the U.S. Air Force. The Air Force itself also, at present, handles much of the U.S. military activities in space.

Space Policy Directive-4 will proceed forward until it is reviewed by Congress. If it is approved and moves forward to development, it would join the U.S. Central Command and U.S. Special Operations Command (based in Tampa) as well as U.S. Southern Command (based in Doral) and become the Sunshine State’s fourth military command.

Today’s announcement of House Memorial 1281 comes a day after House Armed Services Committee Chairman Adam Smith, D-Wash., stated his direct opposition to the creation of a sixth branch of the U.S. military (according to a report by Sandra Erwin that appeared on Space News).

The announcement of the proposal to establish the “Space Force” comes at a time when the United States lacks the ability to launch anyone, anywhere. In fact, the U.S.’ only means of launching crew to orbit is via Russian Soyuz spacecraft.