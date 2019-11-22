Virgin Galactic begins Astronaut Readiness Program

Cullen Desforges

In a first-of-its kind event, Virgin Galactic has begun its exclusive customer training experience known as the Astronaut Readiness Program.

This specialized training program is designed to prepare future Virgin Galactic space customers for their first flight into orbit. Hosted at Under Armour's headquarters in Baltimore, MD, the exclusive provider of the company's spaceflight suits.

The Virgin Galactic program is not nearly as rigorous as the training current NASA, Boeing, and SpaceX astronauts are currently undergoing for flights to the International Space Station. It is tailored for the private customer to ready themselves for the thrills and challenges of suborbital space flight. The specifics of the training were not detailed in the press release.

Virgin Galactic CEO, George Whitesides, said via a company press release,‘’Introducing our Astronaut Readiness Program to our first customers marks an exciting point in our journey as we move closer to the start of commercial service. It is an important step in the process to ensure that our customers are prepared and equipped with the knowledge and training that will help ensure that they savour every second of their spaceflight which we hope will go beyond expectations. My introduction to Virgin Galactic was as a customer, so I’ve seen first-hand the benefits of involving Future Astronauts as we prepare each individual for the trip of a lifetime.’’