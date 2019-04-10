Video: SpaceX raises the Heavy

Jason Rhian

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. — On Wednesday, April 10 SpaceX conducted pre-launch operations for the company’s Falcon Heavy rocket. One of these events is raising the rocket into the vertical position. At around 10 a.m. EST the company raised the massive 230-foot-tall (about 70 meters) rocket into the vertical position. SpaceFlight Insider’s Visual Team captured the event as it took place.

Video courtesy of SpaceFlight Insider