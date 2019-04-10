Spaceflight Insider

Video: SpaceX raises the Heavy

Jason Rhian
April 10th, 2019
SpaceX Falcon Heavy was raised into the vertical position ar around 10 a.m. EST on Wednesday, April 10, 2019. Photo Credit: Michael McCabe / SpaceFlight Insider

SpaceX Falcon Heavy was raised into the vertical position at around 10 a.m. EST on Wednesday, April 10, 2019. Photo Credit: Scott Schilke / SpaceFlight Insider

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. — On Wednesday, April 10 SpaceX conducted pre-launch operations for the company’s Falcon Heavy rocket. One of these events is raising the rocket into the vertical position. At around 10 a.m. EST the company raised the massive 230-foot-tall (about 70 meters) rocket into the vertical position. SpaceFlight Insider’s Visual Team captured the event as it took place.

Video courtesy of SpaceFlight Insider

 

 

 

Jason Rhian spent several years honing his skills with internships at NASA, the National Space Society and other organizations. He has provided content for outlets such as: Aviation Week & Space Technology, Space.com, The Mars Society and Universe Today.

