DOGE-1 CubeSat to fly to the Moon atop a Falcon 9 rocket

Theresa Cross

Last month, Geometric Energy Corporation announced the first mission to the Moon paid entirely with the Dogecoin cryptocurrency.

Geometric Energy Corporation, a Canadian Engineering company, plans to send its 88-pound (40-kilogram) DOGE-1 CubeSat to the Moon via a SpaceX Falcon 9 rideshare mission in 2022. It is designed to collect lunar-spatial intelligence using a combination of cameras and sensors.

“Having officially transacted with DOGE for a deal of this magnitude, Geometric Energy Corporation and SpaceX have solidified DOGE as a unit of account for lunar business in the space sector,” said Geometric Energy’s Chief Executive Officer Samuel Reid in a company press release.

While it isn’t clear how much the company paid for the spot on the rocket, a dedicated Falcon 9 rocket is around $62 million. At the time of the May 9, 2021, announcement, Dogecoin was worth around 58 cents per coin. Since then, the cryptocurrency’s price has fallen by around 50%.

Details of the other spacecraft launching on the rideshare mission with DOGE-1 have not been made available. SpaceX Commercial Sales Vice President Tom Ochinero is aware of the significance of the launch, saying the mission would demonstrate the viability of cryptocurrency beyond Earth and establish a “foundation for interplanetary commerce.”