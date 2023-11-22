Canadian Space Agency announces two astronaut flight assignments

Derek Richardson

Two Canadian Space Agency astronauts received flight assignments for missions, one to the International Space Station and another as a backup for Artemis 2.

During a Nov. 22 announcement, the CSA announced Joshua Kutryk will fly to the ISS for a six-month mission in 2025. Additionally, Jenni Gibbons was selected to serve as the backup for Jeremy Hansen, who Canada chose to fly with NASA astronauts for the Artemis 2 lunar flyby mission as early as late 2024.

Kutryk, 41, and Gibbons, 35, were both selected to be astronauts by the CSA in 2017. They are among four astronauts in the Canadian astronaut corps, which includes 47-year-old Hansen as well as David Saint-Jacques, 53, who lived aboard the ISS for more than 203 days between December 2018 and June 2019.

Kutryk’s flight to the space station is expected to be aboard the first crew rotation mission using Boeing’s CST-100 Starliner in early 2025. This will be the fourth extended-duration mission for a Canadian astronaut.

A Colonel in the Royal Canadian Air Force, Kutryk served in Libya and Afghanistan. He is also an experimental test pilot.

Gibbons is expected to begin training alongside Hansen, who was selected to fly the Artemis 2 moon mission in April. She has a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering and a PhD in engineering.

Artemis 2 is set to be a 10-day flight aboard NASA’s Orion spacecraft. The NASA astronauts on that mission include commander Reid Wiseman, pilot Victor Glover and payload specialist Christina Koch.

Over the course of Artemis 2, the crew will test Orion’s various systems before performing a free-return flight around the Moon — the first human lunar mission in more than 50 years. Hansen is to be the first Canadian to fly into deep space; should he be unable to participate, that distinction would now fall to Gibbons.

Video courtesy of CSA