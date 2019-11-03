OPINION: SpaceX’s upcoming Starlink mission means more than ending Florida’s launch drought

Curt Godwin

The Space Coast has not seen a liftoff from Kennedy Space Center (KSC) or Cape Canaveral Air Force Station (CCAFS) since the final “single stick” Delta IV took to the skies on Aug. 22. SpaceX is set to launch the second group of its Starlink satellites on Nov. 11, 2019, ending a two-month “drought” of ground launches from Florida. But the upcoming mission has a lot more riding on it other than just that.

While rocket spotters may be excited simply to see of launch the second batch of 60 Starlink broadband satellites, this mission could herald one of the greatest democratizations of information access the world has seen since the advent of the Internet. On the face of it, that’s a bold statement, bordering on hyperbole.

Think, however, how most – if not all – of today’s business, education, and manufacturing undertakings require Internet access. If one lives in an urban or suburban location, it may seem that broadband access is as ubiquitous as electricity, water, and other basic utilities. Indeed, I have had 1 gigabit-per-second (Gbps) fiber service to my home for more than three years.

But I live in a solidly middle-class suburb of one of the largest metropolitan areas in the country. Not so far away — a mere 20 miles — 3 megabit-per-second (Mbps) Internet access is the fastest that’s available. Imagine the impact that has on the economies of those areas… on the educational opportunities of students who live in those towns… on the prospects of future growth.

Would you move somewhere that has Internet that was only 0.3 percent as fast as you currently have? I’m currently house shopping and I have a few deal-breakers for a new home, the top of which is broadband Internet access. Realtors say that it is now not uncommon for a potential buyer to pass up a property if it doesn’t have adequate Internet service available.

SpaceX hopes to change that with their Starlink satellite broadband service. With a constellation of low Earth orbit satellites numbering in the thousands, the company will be able to provide high-speed Internet access to effectively the entire country, regardless of how remote it is. No longer will one be reliant on their local provider to decide when – or even if – they’ll provide broadband service to under-served (or altogether unserved) areas.

While I have often levied criticism against SpaceX, their leadership, and the company’s cult-like following, Starlink is something I wholeheartedly support. To be certain, SpaceX isn’t the only player in this space (pun intended). Blue Origin has plans to launch their own orbiting broadband solution, as does London-based OneWeb. But SpaceX is further down the path than their competitors, having already launched 60 satellites in May 2019.

Though I’ll be just as excited as other spaceflight fans regarding the upcoming launch, I’m even more excited about what this service promises to do for providing equitable Internet access for millions of people. Godspeed, Starlink.

The opinions expressed above are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of SpaceFlight Insider