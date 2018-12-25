OPINION: 50 years after Apollo 8 NASA is grounded

Jason Rhian

On Dec. 25, Apollo astronauts Frank Borman, Jim Lovell and Bill Anders circled the Moon in their Apollo 8 capsule. It was a dark period in U.S. history and, as one person said, Apollo 8 “saved 1968.” NASA could send men some 239,000 miles away from Earth. This year we mark the 50th anniversary of that mission, we should also note what has befallen the agency since those heady days.

1968 rewrote, what we thought we knew about our capabilities. Seven months after Apollo 8’s epic blessing – Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin walked on the Moon. In 1972, the last mission that saw people on the lunar surface, Apollo 17 ended the program. NASA became stuck in low-Earth orbit and while those missions were less than inspiring, with the public losing interest in the agency – NASA wasn’t finished falling.

Of Apollo 8 then-NASA Administrator, Thomas O. Paine said that it was “…the beginning of a movement that will never stop.” Sadly, as of Dec. 25, 2018 his prediction is still waiting fulfillment.

In February of 2003, the crew of STS-107; Rick Husband, William C. McCool, David M. Brown, Kalpana Chawla, Michael P. Anderson, Laurel Clark and Ilan Ramon perished in the skies above Texas. Their orbiter, Columbia, had been critically damaged on ascent 16 days earlier and that damage resulted in the spacecraft disintegrating in the extreme temperatures generated by reentry.

The accident sent NASA on a trajectory that it has never fully recovered from. When compared to 1968 and 1972, the time between 2004 and today can easily be considered the lowest period for NASA in terms of human space flight.

The agency went from soaring past its rivals, to negotiating a détente with them to being dependent on them to the point of being a hostage. How so? Review the sad story of Luna 15, the international inspiration of the Apollo-Soyuz Test Project and who NASA has had to rely on for access to the International Space Station. It doesn’t take a trampoline to see how far the agency has fallen.

NASA’s abilities are dictated by the political winds. Sadly, as we become an ever-more polarized nation the ups and downs the space program will likely become more severe.

The men who flew around and to the Moon redefined what humanity was capable of. As we remember their accomplishments we also watch as they fade away with the trail they blazed growing colder every day. NASA itself has been on a slow decline for decades. The promises of “the best is yet to come!” now rings hollow with every passing year.

Like the Apollo astronauts, NASA is fading. The agency has been neutered and rendered irrelevant. Private companies have replaced NASA in terms of inspiration. With every check NASA hands over to Russia, the public is taught that the “best” isn’t coming.

To be sure, companies have always provided the hardware the agency has used. Since Apollo their products have become less, knockoffs of what came before. Also, NASA used to own the spacecraft, now they lease the services these vehicles provide.

In the past 12 months we have seen the passing of Apollo 12’s Dick Gordon and Alan Bean, Apollo 16’s John Young and Apollo 17’s Eugene Cernan. Given that Young and Cernan were also members of the crew of Apollo 10 – the loss of these bold explorers becomes even more profound.

Consider this. Between 1961 and 1969 NASA went from sending men on suborbital hops to having them walking on the Moon. During that time not one, but four man-rated spacecraft were produced and flown – in a period of 6 years (the Mercury, Gemini and Apollo spacecraft as well as Apollo’s Lunar Module). While those within the agency might push back stating they are working on developing an long-term infrastructure to support exploration – the Mercury, Gemini and Apollo Programs didn’t materialize out of thin air and also needed similar support systems be in place.

Putting a positive spin on things or musing how these facts somehow “rewrite history” – can’t erase cold hard numbers. Glossy illustrations and glitzy CGI can’t reach escape velocity.

We don’t want to continuously look back to be inspired, we want to look forward toward tomorrow. Thank you Apollo 8 for saving 1968. Shame on us for resting on our laurels for the 46 years since Apollo 17. It’s been half a century, we’ve waited long enough.