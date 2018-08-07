Video: The hits keep coming from SpaceX
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — Another week, another launch. That is what it is getting to be like for SpaceX. On Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018 the NewSpace company once more carried out a flight of its highly-successful Falcon 9 rocket.
For SpaceX’s fifteenth mission of the year, the payload was the Merah Putih telecommunications satellite. It was sent aloft at 1:18 a.m. EDT (5:18 GMT) from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station’s Space Launch Complex 40 located in Florida. If SpaceX continues apace with its launch manifest, the company could reach 24 flights – an average of two per month.
Video courtesy of SpaceFlight Insider
Jason Rhian
Jason Rhian spent several years honing his skills with internships at NASA, the National Space Society and other organizations. He has provided content for outlets such as: Aviation Week & Space Technology, Space.com, The Mars Society and Universe Today.