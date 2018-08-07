Video: The hits keep coming from SpaceX

Jason Rhian

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — Another week, another launch. That is what it is getting to be like for SpaceX. On Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018 the NewSpace company once more carried out a flight of its highly-successful Falcon 9 rocket.

For SpaceX’s fifteenth mission of the year, the payload was the Merah Putih telecommunications satellite. It was sent aloft at 1:18 a.m. EDT (5:18 GMT) from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station’s Space Launch Complex 40 located in Florida. If SpaceX continues apace with its launch manifest, the company could reach 24 flights – an average of two per month.

Video courtesy of SpaceFlight Insider