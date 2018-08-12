Video: SpaceFlight Insider’s Parker Solar Probe launch highlights

Jason Rhian

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — NASA and United Launch Alliance has sent the space agency’s Parker Solar Probe on its way to carry out seven fly-bys of Venus – before heading on its way to study the Sun. Liftoff took place from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station’s Space Launch Complex 37B on Sunday, Aug. 12 at 3:31 a.m. EDT (07:31 GMT).

Video courtesy of SpaceFlight Insider’s Mike Howard, Mike Deep and Vikash Mahadeo