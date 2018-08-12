Video: SpaceFlight Insider’s Parker Solar Probe launch highlights
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — NASA and United Launch Alliance has sent the space agency’s Parker Solar Probe on its way to carry out seven fly-bys of Venus – before heading on its way to study the Sun. Liftoff took place from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station’s Space Launch Complex 37B on Sunday, Aug. 12 at 3:31 a.m. EDT (07:31 GMT).
Video courtesy of SpaceFlight Insider’s Mike Howard, Mike Deep and Vikash Mahadeo
Jason Rhian
Jason Rhian spent several years honing his skills with internships at NASA, the National Space Society and other organizations. He has provided content for outlets such as: Aviation Week & Space Technology, Space.com, The Mars Society and Universe Today.