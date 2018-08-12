Spaceflight Insider

⚠ Breaking: Thundering toward light: NASA’s Parker Solar Probe begins journey to Sun

Video: SpaceFlight Insider’s Parker Solar Probe launch highlights

Jason Rhian
August 12th, 2018
The Parker Solar Probe mission was launched atop a United Launch Alliance Delta IV Heavy rocket on Sunday Aug. 12. Photo Credit: Vikash Mahadeo / SpaceFlight Insider

The Parker Solar Probe mission was launched atop a United Launch Alliance Delta IV Heavy rocket on Sunday Aug. 12. Photo Credit: Vikash Mahadeo / SpaceFlight Insider

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — NASA and United Launch Alliance has sent the space agency’s Parker Solar Probe on its way to carry out seven fly-bys of Venus – before heading on its way to study the Sun. Liftoff took place from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station’s Space Launch Complex 37B on Sunday, Aug. 12 at 3:31 a.m. EDT (07:31 GMT).

Video courtesy of SpaceFlight Insider’s Mike Howard, Mike Deep and Vikash Mahadeo

 

Tagged:

Jason Rhian spent several years honing his skills with internships at NASA, the National Space Society and other organizations. He has provided content for outlets such as: Aviation Week & Space Technology, Space.com, The Mars Society and Universe Today.

⚠ Commenting Rules

Post Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *