Video: Flames, Fury and Flight – ULA sends AEHF-4 into the black

Jason Rhian

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — It seemed as if the fourth Advanced Extremely High Frequency (AEHF-4) satellite didn’t want to waste any time getting off the launch pad at Canaveral’s Space Launch Complex 41 in Florida. The United Launch Alliance Atlas V 551 rocket thundered off the pad with the spacecraft at 12:15 a.m. EDT (04:15 GMT) on Wednesday Oct. 17, 2018.

Video courtesy: SpaceFlight Insider’s Scott Schilke & Charles Twine