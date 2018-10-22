Video: Flames, Fury and Flight – ULA sends AEHF-4 into the black
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — It seemed as if the fourth Advanced Extremely High Frequency (AEHF-4) satellite didn’t want to waste any time getting off the launch pad at Canaveral’s Space Launch Complex 41 in Florida. The United Launch Alliance Atlas V 551 rocket thundered off the pad with the spacecraft at 12:15 a.m. EDT (04:15 GMT) on Wednesday Oct. 17, 2018.
Video courtesy: SpaceFlight Insider’s Scott Schilke & Charles Twine
Jason Rhian
