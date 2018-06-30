Video Feature: SpaceX Falcon 9 creates thunder and light on CRS-15 mission

Spaceflight Insider

Jason Rhian
June 30th, 2018
A SpaceX Falcon 9 lifts off from Cape Canaveral's Space Launch Complex 40. Photo Credit: Mike Deep / SpaceFlight Insider

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — SpaceX launched the final Block 4 Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station’s Space Launch Complex 40 on Friday, June 29, 2018. The fifteenth Commercial Resupply Services (CRS-15) mission, conducted on behalf of NASA, lifted off at 5:42 EDT (09:42 GMT). SpaceFlight Insider set several video recorders captured the early-morning flight in spectacular detail. 

Video courtesy of SpaceFlight Insider

 

 

 

Jason Rhian spent several years honing his skills with internships at NASA, the National Space Society and other organizations. He has provided content for outlets such as: Aviation Week & Space Technology, Space.com, The Mars Society and Universe Today.

