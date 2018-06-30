Video Feature: SpaceX Falcon 9 creates thunder and light on CRS-15 mission

Jason Rhian

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — SpaceX launched the final Block 4 Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station’s Space Launch Complex 40 on Friday, June 29, 2018. The fifteenth Commercial Resupply Services (CRS-15) mission, conducted on behalf of NASA, lifted off at 5:42 EDT (09:42 GMT). SpaceFlight Insider set several video recorders captured the early-morning flight in spectacular detail.

Video courtesy of SpaceFlight Insider