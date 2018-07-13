Video: Falling Heritage – SLC-17 demolished to pave way for the future

Jason Rhian

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — The two towers at Canaveral’s Space Launch Complex 17 were demolished via controlled explosions at 7 a.m. EDT (11:00 GMT) on Thursday July 12, 2018. When the towers fell, 61 years of launch history came to a close. The site will now be used by Moon Express to test its lunar lander.

Video courtesy of SpaceFlight Insider