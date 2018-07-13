Video: Falling Heritage – SLC-17 demolished to pave way for the future
July 13th, 2018
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — The two towers at Canaveral’s Space Launch Complex 17 were demolished via controlled explosions at 7 a.m. EDT (11:00 GMT) on Thursday July 12, 2018. When the towers fell, 61 years of launch history came to a close. The site will now be used by Moon Express to test its lunar lander.
Video courtesy of SpaceFlight Insider
Jason Rhian
Jason Rhian spent several years honing his skills with internships at NASA, the National Space Society and other organizations. He has provided content for outlets such as: Aviation Week & Space Technology, Space.com, The Mars Society and Universe Today.