Spaceflight Insider

Video: Falling Heritage – SLC-17 demolished to pave way for the future

Jason Rhian
July 13th, 2018
Towers and support facilities that supported the flights of some 325 rocket launches were demolished on Thursday July 12, 2018. Photo Credit: Mike Howard / SpaceFlight Insider

Towers and support facilities that supported the flights of some 325 rocket launches were demolished on Thursday July 12, 2018. Photo Credit: Mike Howard / SpaceFlight Insider

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — The two towers at Canaveral’s Space Launch Complex 17 were demolished via controlled explosions at 7 a.m. EDT (11:00 GMT) on Thursday July 12, 2018. When the towers fell, 61 years of launch history came to a close. The site will now be used by Moon Express to test its lunar lander.

Video courtesy of SpaceFlight Insider

 

 

Tagged:

Jason Rhian spent several years honing his skills with internships at NASA, the National Space Society and other organizations. He has provided content for outlets such as: Aviation Week & Space Technology, Space.com, The Mars Society and Universe Today.

⚠ Commenting Rules

Post Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *