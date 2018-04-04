Video: CRS-14 launches to International Space Station

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — Lifting off at 4:30 p.m. EDT (20:30 GMT) April 2, 2018, from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station’s Space Launch Complex 40, a SpaceX Falcon 9 sent the CRS-14 Dragon capsule on its way toward the International Space Station. The following video was captured and put together by the SpaceFlight Insider visual team.

Video courtesy of SpaceFlight Insider

