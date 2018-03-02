SFI Launch Highlights: Flight of GOES S on ULA Atlas V 541

Spaceflight Insider

Jason Rhian
March 2nd, 2018
United Launch Alliance successfully sent the second next generation GOES satellite to a geostationary transfer orbit on behalf of NASA and NOAA on Thursday, March 1, 2018. Photo Credit: Ryan Chylinski / SpaceFlight Insider

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — Colorado-based United Launch Alliance (ULA) successfully launched an Atlas V 541 rocket from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station’s Space Launch Complex 41 at 5:02 p.m. EST (22:02 GMT) on Thursday, March 1, 2018. The rocket’s took place at the very opening of the launch window and saw the launch vehicle arc above the partly-cloudy Florida skies on its way to space. The following video was captured entirely by SpaceFlight Insider’s fleet of remotes and our personnel who covered this important flight. 

Video courtesy of SpaceFlight Insider

 

 

 

Jason Rhian spent several years honing his skills with internships at NASA, the National Space Society and other organizations. He has provided content for outlets such as: Aviation Week & Space Technology, Space.com, The Mars Society and Universe Today.

