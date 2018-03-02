SFI Launch Highlights: Flight of GOES S on ULA Atlas V 541

Jason Rhian

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — Colorado-based United Launch Alliance (ULA) successfully launched an Atlas V 541 rocket from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station’s Space Launch Complex 41 at 5:02 p.m. EST (22:02 GMT) on Thursday, March 1, 2018. The rocket’s took place at the very opening of the launch window and saw the launch vehicle arc above the partly-cloudy Florida skies on its way to space. The following video was captured entirely by SpaceFlight Insider’s fleet of remotes and our personnel who covered this important flight.

Video courtesy of SpaceFlight Insider