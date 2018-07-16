Space exploration and scientific discovery: Space strategy needed by 2020

Press Release

Space exploration and scientific discovery initiatives are increasingly becoming global endeavors. That’s because the costs involved can be beyond the resources any single country can afford. Perhaps, this can be attributed to the fact that space is itself a global issue. Even universities and colleges are involving students in studies that relate to space exploration and scientific discovery.

That’s why there are more learners seeking help from online resources like ThesisRush when asked to write a thesis on space exploration and scientific discoveries. Generally, scientific discovery and space exploration requires a global response. But, for the world to explore space and make more scientific discoveries there should be a space strategy by 2020. This strategy should incorporate carefully thought-out tactics that will be implemented by the year 2020.

Budget

Nations should set aside budgets for space exploration and scientific discovery activities. The funds set aside for this budget should go to research, innovation, and technology. Funding is very important because it facilitates different aspects of human space exploration. It facilitates technology development, demonstration, and research on propulsion and heavy-lift engines. With sufficient funds, space enthusiasts and scientists can venture into exploration robotic missions to different destinations and even hire the right personnel. This will facilitate more human space exploration.

Technology

Technology plays a very important role in space exploration and scientific discovery. In fact, space exploration can be almost impossible without technology. There are also many written papers on space exploration technology topics. Nevertheless, there is still more that needs to be done when it comes to space exploration technology. It’s for this reason that nations should fund the space exploration sector to enhance more technological developments and eventual discoveries.

Research is required to identify the needed capabilities. Multiple approaches should be taken to identify different space destinations that can be explored. Expanded efforts should be made to develop advanced spaceflight capabilities that will make space travel affordable and accessible. What’s more, exploration architectures that can be relied on should be developed. All this will be made possible by advancement in space exploration technology.

Politics

For space exploration and more scientific discoveries to be made, the political class has to be involved. That’s because politicians can influence the operations of the institutions that are responsible for space exploration activities if they are not involved from the beginning. It is therefore important for the players in the industry to let the political class know the importance of space exploration. Therefore, the strategy should factor in the need to inform politicians and the masses about the overall innovation and competitiveness that comes with space activities as well as their applications. That’s the only way to ensure that the political class approves the funds that will be requested and allocated to space exploration and scientific discovery activities.

Missions

The strategy should also highlight the mission that players in the sector intend to undertake. For instance, it should highlight new destinations that space enthusiasts intend to explore or scientific discoveries that they are focusing on. It should also make the implications of new discoveries and breakthroughs in space exploration known. This will convince stakeholders that the sector is worth supporting.

Space has always been a research subject via space science and a research tool via science in space. However, there are challenges that are faced by space scientists and explorers both humans and robotics. Nevertheless, space has the potential to help humans in responding to the challenges that humans face on earth including climate change and diminishing resources. Thus, space exploration and scientific discoveries can have short-term or immediate benefits to humans on earth. That’s why a clear and effective space strategy by 2020 should be formulated and implemented to enhance more discoveries in space.

