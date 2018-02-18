13 interesting items that were brought to the Moon

KC Matthews

From 1969 to 1972, 12 astronauts who took part in the Apollo programs successfully landed on the Moon. To have a better understanding of Earth’s natural satellite, they carried sophisticated equipment and tools and instruments. However, those men also brought personal items, some of them aren’t well known. Here are 13 things that were left on the Moon.

Family Photo of Charles Duke

This family picture, which showed Charlie Duke (the youngest astronaut to date to walk on the Moon), his wife Dorothy, and their two sons. Although it was quickly ruined, the photo will remain on the lunar surface for years. The family members placed their signatures at the back of the picture.

Pins

A number of pins were brought to and left on the Moon, perhaps one of the most notable of these was a gold olive branch, which was brought their by crew of Apollo 11. On a more personal note, Apollo 12’s Al Bean left his silver astronaut’s pin on the Moon’s Ocean of Storms. After an astronaut carries out their first mission into the black, they’re given gold versions of this pin and, since he wouldn’t be needing it anymore, Bean opted to leave his rookie pin in a place significant to his NASA career.

Postal Covers

Astronauts from the Apollo 11 carried with them some 214 postal covers to space. Collins had 63, Armstrong 47, and Aldrin 104. These items were insurance covers. The crew of Apollo 15, which launched on July 26, 1971, brought with them more than 600 unauthorized covers that created some controversy.

Materials from the Wright Flyer

Perhaps, most people know who Neil Armstrong is; the first man to walk on the Moon. He was from Ohio, the same state where the Wright brothers resided. According to James Hansen’s First Man: The Life of Neil A. Armstrong, two of the personal things that the astronaut brought to the Moon were an 8×13-inch muslin fabric from the Wright Flyer’s upper left wing and a piece of wood from the left propeller of the same plane. Armstrong brought back the materials to Earth, and they can be seen at the Wright Brothers National Memorial.

Sacramental Bread and Wine

Apollo 11’s Lunar Module pilot, Buzz Aldrin, was a Presbyterian church elder at the time when he went to the Moon. Because he was eager to celebrate the historic landing his crew had successfully completed, he requested a pastor prepare him a communion wafer and wine, of which the pastor agreed. Aldrin carried with him the bread and wine. And upon landing on the space, he proceeded to celebrate the bread and wine, read a gospel, and took the communion, though the whole event wasn’t publicized.

Feather and Hammer

The commander of Apollo 15, David Scott, wanted to prove Galileo’s supposition, which states that both heavy and light objects fall at the same rate if there is no presence of air resistance. To demonstrate this, Scott dropped a (apt considering that Apollo 15 was an all U.S. Air Force crew) falcon’s feather (the mascot of the U.S. Air Force is a Falcon) and a hammer at the same time – and they hit the Moon’s surface at the same time. Scott did the experiment on the Moon where there was no air resistance.

Golf Balls and a Golf Club

On Feb. 6, 1971, Apollo 14 astronaut Alan Shepard took along with him two golf balls and a golf club to play golf on the Moon. The event celebrated its 47th anniversary. While Shepard claimed the ball flew for “…miles and miles” – it was unlikely to break any PGA records given he struck the shot in his space suit.

Shepard used a Wilson-branded golf club, which was attached to a special kind of handle – a piece of rock collecting equipment. While he shanked the first ball, the second ball went “miles” away, as he described it during a post-flight interview. Due to its significance, Shepard brought the golf club to Earth and is kept at the United States Golf Association Museum in New Jersey (USGA) Museum in 1974. He didn’t have the chance to get back the golf balls.

Video courtesy of MooninGoogleEarth

The Fallen Astronaut

This aluminum sculpture, which was produced by Paul Van Hoeydonck, measured some 3.3 inches ( 8.5 centimeters) tall. It was brought to the Moon by the crew of Apollo 15 as a way to remember those who lost their lives while propelling the cause of space exploration forward.

Hardened Lava

Astronaut James Irwin, who served as the Lunar Module Pilot on Apollo 15 brought and left a piece of hardened lava on the Moon’s surface. The small rock came from the Devil’s Lake region in Oregon where astronauts studied how to take rock samples.

Locals accommodated the astronauts, and it was Floyd Watson, a building inspector, who got paired with Irwin during the Moonwalker’s geological training. When Watson knew that the latter was going to the Moon, he gave the rock and asked Irwin to bring it with him. The astronaut did was requested and even took a photo with a note, “Oregon Lava on the Moon!”

A Plaque from the University of Michigan

James Irwin, David Scott, and Alfred Worden, besides being the crew of Apollo 15 and all hailed from the U.S. Air Force – had another common factor – they were all alumni of the University of Michigan. The trio founded the alumni association’s first chapter related to space, as a way to acknowledge their alma mater, they left a small plaque on the Moon’s surface.

A Message from Prominent World Leaders

Before Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin left for the Moon on Apollo 11, the duo left a 1.5-inch (4 centimeter) silicon disk as instructed by Mission Control. This data storage instrument contained goodwill messages from influential world leaders and personalities, including Queen Elizabeth, Pope John Paul VI, John F. Kennedy, and Richard Nixon.

It was made sure that the disc would remain undamaged for hundreds of years to serve its purpose of uniting world leaders when it comes to the advances in space exploration and travel.

Sets of Random Number Tables

A random number table is an instrument used to select random samples. In January 1971, Astronaut Edgar Mitchell of mission Apollo 14 brought sets of random number tables to help him with unauthorized studies into an extrasensory perception.

Porn

The crew of Apollo 12 found themselves in a bit of trouble after carrying with them images from Playboy magazine. The mission commander Pete Conrad explained that they found the item after landing on the Moon’s surface. As noted on the From the Earth to the Moon TV series, the imagery was added to their checklists (which were strapped to the Moonwalkers’ wrists). According to The Sun, fellow Apollo astronaut Dave Scott considered the addition to be a joke, considering the laughter that followed upon the images’ discovery, it would appear he was correct.

Going to the Moon is an expensive trip, but anyone who takes the three day journey to likely be a worthwhile experience. These astronauts were able to provide significant information about the nearest celestial body from Earth. The things they left there would serve as tangible marks, proving that men have reached and studied the Moon.