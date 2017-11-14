Launch of NOAA’s JPSS-1 slips 24 hours

Ocean McIntyre

The launch of the first of NOAA’s planned four Joint Polar Satellite System, or JPSS-1, was scrubbed early this morning due to a combination of wayward boats that had crossed into restricted space as well as a couple of positions that reported technical “no go”s during the countdown and check systems. One of these technical issues included a first stage parameter alarm that was triggered just seconds before the end of the planned four minute hold was set to expire and the launch window was to open.

Given the very short 66 second launch window, there wasn’t enough time to work and solve the problems, so there was no other option but to scrub the launch and reset with a twenty-four hour recycle.

The new estimated reset launch window opens tomorrow morning at 1:47 a.m. PST, with the same 66 second window.

JPSS-1 is planned to be placed into a non-geosynchronous polar orbit that will allow for a nearly complete coverage of the entire Earth’s surfaces twice in each 24-hour period with state of the art instruments that are expected to aid meteorologists and other scientists and researchers to better predict severe weather phenomena such as hurricanes up to seven days ahead of the incident.

United Launch Alliance’s official statement on the scrub is as follows:

The launch of a United Launch Alliance Delta II carrying the JPSS-1 mission for NASA and NOAA was scrubbed today due to a red range and a late launch vehicle alarm. Due to the short window there was insufficient time to fully coordinate a resolution.

The launch is planned for Wednesday, Nov. 15, from Space Launch Complex-2 at Vandenberg Air Force Base, California. The launch time is 1:47 a.m. PT.

An aircraft forced a scrub of an Orbital ATK Antares 230 rocket at the Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport on Nov. 11 with two boats drawing similar concerns during the second launch attempt 24 hours later.