Launch of JPSS-1 scrubbed again, high upper-level winds to blame

Jason Rhian

The flight of a United Launch Alliance (ULA) Delta II rocket with its payload of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Joint Polar Satellite System 1 (JPSS-1) spacecraft has been delayed for a second time. However, whereas yesterday’s (Nov. 14) scrub was caused by wayward boaters, issues with the atmosphere were to blame for today’s delay.

According to a ULA statement:

The launch of a United Launch Alliance Delta II rocket carrying the JPSS-1 mission for NASA and NOAA was scrubbed today due to a range safety hold and high upper-level winds. The team is working to establish a new launch opportunity.

Representatives with the Colorado-based launch service provider had predicted that the weather would give about an 80 percent chance of favorable conditions for launch with the flight slated to get underway at 1:47 a.m. PST.