SFI LIVE: ULA launch of SBIRS GEO 4
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — United Launch Alliance is planning on sending the Space Based Infrared System (SBIRS) GEO Flight 4 mission for the U.S. Air Force to orbit. The flight is currently scheduled to begin as early as 7:52 p.m. EST (00:52 GMT on Friday, Jan. 19) atop an Atlas V 411 rocket from Canaveral’s Space Launch Complex 41 in Florida. SpaceFlight Insider’s Live Show is slated to begin at 7:20 p.m. EST.
Video courtesy of SpaceFlight Insider
Jason Rhian
Jason Rhian spent several years honing his skills with internships at NASA, the National Space Society and other organizations. He has provided content for outlets such as: Aviation Week & Space Technology, Space.com, The Mars Society and Universe Today.
