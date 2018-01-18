SFI LIVE: ULA launch of SBIRS GEO 4

Jason Rhian

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — United Launch Alliance is planning on sending the Space Based Infrared System (SBIRS) GEO Flight 4 mission for the U.S. Air Force to orbit. The flight is currently scheduled to begin as early as 7:52 p.m. EST (00:52 GMT on Friday, Jan. 19) atop an Atlas V 411 rocket from Canaveral’s Space Launch Complex 41 in Florida. SpaceFlight Insider’s Live Show is slated to begin at 7:20 p.m. EST.

Video courtesy of SpaceFlight Insider