SFI LIVE: ULA launch of SBIRS GEO 4

Jason Rhian
January 18th, 2018
SBIRS GEO 4 was rolled out to SLC-41 atop its Atlas V 411 rocket on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018. Photo Credit: Mike Howard / SpaceFlight Insider

Tonight’s launch is the first scheduled United Launch Alliance mission to take place from Cape Canaveral in 2018. Photo Credit: Mike Howard / SpaceFlight Insider

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — United Launch Alliance is planning on sending the Space Based Infrared System (SBIRS) GEO Flight 4 mission for the U.S. Air Force to orbit. The flight is currently scheduled to begin as early as 7:52 p.m. EST (00:52 GMT on Friday, Jan. 19) atop an Atlas V 411 rocket from Canaveral’s Space Launch Complex 41 in Florida. SpaceFlight Insider’s Live Show is slated to begin at 7:20 p.m. EST.

Video courtesy of SpaceFlight Insider

 

 

Jason Rhian spent several years honing his skills with internships at NASA, the National Space Society and other organizations. He has provided content for outlets such as: Aviation Week & Space Technology, Space.com, The Mars Society and Universe Today.

