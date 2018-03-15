NASA statement on confirmation of new agency chief financial officer

Press Release

The following is a statement from acting NASA Administrator Robert Lightfoot on the Senate’s March 14 confirmation of Jeff DeWit to serve as agency’s Chief Financial Officer.

“I personally met with Jeff during the confirmation process and I’m confident he will be a great fit with the agency’s CFO team. In our discussions, Jeff demonstrated a genuine passion for being part of NASA, and I know he will be a staunch advocate for the agency within the administration, helping us move forward with our ambitious plans. Jeff comes to NASA from being the treasurer of the state of Arizona, and we’re excited to get him on board.

“I want to thank acting CFO Andrew Hunter for his incredible work this past year, especially in shepherding the agency through two budget cycles and getting us set up for the next one. Andrew and his team have helped keep the agency steadily moving forward during this transition time, and we all owe them a debt of gratitude for their great work.”

