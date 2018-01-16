Florida space leaders to visit capitol on February 14

Press Release

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, FL (January 16, 2018) – Promoting the economic impact of the space industry, Florida’s aerospace leaders will visit Tallahassee on February 14, 2018, for Florida Space Day, sharing with legislators the opportunities the industry brings to Florida and the nation.

“The number of launch operations in suborbital, low-Earth, and geostationary orbits, as well as federal program initiatives involving Orion and the Space Launch System for deep space human exploration, is expected to continue to increase in the upcoming years,” said Pedro Medelius, ASRC Federal Space and Defense Chief Technologist and Co-Chair of Florida Space Day 2018. “New facilities at Exploration Park, just outside the gates of Kennedy Space Center, along with large commercial space companies establishing operations in Florida, have resulted in the creation of many high-tech jobs. Thanks to the support from the Florida legislature, the State continues to be at the forefront of space exploration, even with active competition from spaceports in other states and countries. And as we experienced in 2017, Florida will once again have a very robust launch manifest in 2018.”

This year’s Florida Space Day participants include AECOM, Abacus Technology, A-C-T Environmental & Infrastructure, AECOM, Aerojet Rocketdyne, ASRC Federal, Astronaut Scholarship Foundations, Blue Origin, The Boeing Company, CSS Dynamac, Delaware North Companies, Embraer, Energy Florida, Harris Corporation, Jacobs, Lockheed Martin, Millennium Engineering & Integration Company, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Orbital ATK, Space Coast Launch Services, Space Florida, SpaceX, TIP Technologies and United Launch Alliance (ULA).

During Space Day, industry leaders and other aerospace supporters will meet with House and Senate members, as well as Governor Rick Scott, to discuss the State’s space industry and determine the best strategies for leveraging economic development policies to attract private sector investment and jobs that will benefit Florida and effectively meet competitive challenges from other states in the years ahead.

This year, Florida Space Day will host a panel luncheon featuring representatives from NASA Kennedy Space Center, the Air Force and Space Florida. Janet Petro has served as Deputy Director of NASA’s John F. Kennedy Space Center since 2007. Colonel Z. Walter Jackim is the Air Force’s 45th Space Wing Vice Commander at Patrick Air Force Base, and serves as launch decision authority for the Eastern Range. Frank DiBello is President and CEO of Space Florida, Florida’s aerospace and spaceport development authority.

The luncheon will be held at the Governor’s Club at 202 1/2 South Adams Street in Tallahassee. Press opportunities will be available in the Capitol Rotunda following the luncheon.

# # #

About Florida Space Day

Florida Space Day is an annual opportunity to educate and inform the Florida legislature and key executive officials about the significance of the aerospace industry and its impact on Florida’s economy.

The preceding is a press release issued by SpaceFlight Insider sponsor Space Florida