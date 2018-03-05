First to the Moon: Kickstarter campaign working to document humanity’s first voyage to another world

Press Release

CHICO, Ca. – 2-20-18 – Paul Hildebrandt has premiered his trailer and Kickstarter campaign for “First to the Moon”, a feature length documentary film that tells the amazing story of the Apollo 8 mission which carried the first human beings around the Moon and back in December of 1968.

Through restored archival films from NASA, The National Archives, and the Astronaut’s own personal collections, this documentary presents a biography of astronauts Frank Borman, Jim Lovell, and Bill Anders.

This film will show how the Apollo 8 mission happened from launch to landing in a visually and musically exciting film told through animation and archival film and photo. Coupled with an orchestral score from our composer and live musicians, First to the Moon will be a truly cinematic and immersive experience.

Using Kickstarter, a crowdfunding website, Hildebrandt is seeking to raise an urgently needed $50,000 to perform post production on the film and release it by December 2018 for the 50th Anniversary of the Apollo 8 Mission. Funds are needed for the musical score, national archives film transfers, and additional technical mixing of the film for theatrical and broadcast release.

Fans of all thing space are encouraged to support the film in exchange for which they can receive items such as digital copy of the film, DVD or Blu-Ray, film poster, t-shirt, a reproduction Apollo 8 mission patch, Earthrise photo print, and more.

Paul Hildebrandt has previously released “Fight for Space” a space advocacy documentary in 2016.

The Kickstarter campaign will run for 25 days and will end on March 16th 2018.

Additional information is available on the Kickstarter website:

Links:

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/420606009/first-to-the-moon-documentary-on-apollo-8-round-2/

http://www.firstmoonmovie.com

http://www.facebook.com/firstmoonmovie

http://www.twitter.com/firstmoonmovie