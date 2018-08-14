Spaceflight Insider

⚠ Breaking: NASA astronauts stand behind SpaceX’s Crew Dragon spacecraft

Gallery: Under the Dragon’s wings – astronauts promote SpaceX’s Crew Dragon

August 14th, 2018
From left-to-right: SpaceX's COO and President Gwynne Showell, NASA astronauts Robert Behnken, Douglas Hurley Michael Hopkins and Victor Glover. They were joined by former astronaut Garrett Reisman (who now works for SpaceX as a senior engineer) along with paceX’s senior advisor for human spaceflight; and SpaceX's Director of Crew Mission Management Benji Reed. Photo Credit: Matthew Kuhns / SpaceFlight Insider

From left-to-right: SpaceX’s COO and President Gwynne Showell, NASA astronauts Robert Behnken, Douglas Hurley Michael Hopkins and Victor Glover. They were joined by former astronaut Garrett Reisman (who now works for SpaceX as a senior engineer) along with paceX’s senior advisor for human spaceflight; and SpaceX’s Director of Crew Mission Management Benji Reed. Photo Credit: Matthew Kuhns / SpaceFlight Insider

HAWTHORNE, Calif. — SpaceX provided an update on the status of the company’s Crew Dragon spacecraft on Monday, Aug. 12. The event heralded the start of flights to and from the International Space Station. The first crews tapped to fly Crew Dragon’s first flights, Robert Behnken, Doug Hurley, Victor Glover and Michael Hopkins helped mark the occasion.

Become a Patron!
SPACEXHAWTHORNE, Calif. -- On Monday, August 13, 2018 SpaceX hosted an event honoring the first crews who will fly on the NewSpace company's Crew Dragon spacecraft to the International Space Station. Robert Behnken, Douglas Hurley, Victor Glover and Michael Hopkins were on hand, along with SpaceX's Garrett Reismann and the company's COO and President, Gwynne Shotwell. The company provided numerous details and access to the spacecraft, its systems as well as the spacesuit tasked with these critical first flights. SpaceX is working under a $2.6 billion contract to send personnel to and from the orbiting laboratory. Photos courtesy: Matthew Kuhns

 

Tagged:

⚠ Commenting Rules

Post Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *