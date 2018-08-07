Spaceflight Insider

⚠ Breaking: 1st reflown Block 5 Falcon 9 sends ‘Merah Putih’ into orbit

Gallery: SpaceX launches Falcon 9 with Merah Putih

August 7th, 2018
SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket rises into the night sky to send the Merah Putih communications satellite into orbit. Photo Credit: Scott Schilke / SpaceFlight Insider

SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket rises into the night sky to send the Merah Putih communications satellite into orbit. Photo Credit: Scott Schilke / SpaceFlight Insider

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — At 1:18 a.m. EDT (5:18 GMT) on August 7, 2018 SpaceX carried out its fifteenth launch of of the year. The payload on this flight was the Merah Putih telecommunications satellite which was sent to a geostationary transfer orbit (GTO) via a Falcon 9 rocket. The flight was carried out from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station’s Space Launch Complex 40 located in Florida. 

Become a Patron!

Photos courtesy of Jacques van Oene, Scott Schilke.

MERAH-PUTIHCAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. -- At 1:18 a.m. EDT (5:18 GMT) on August 7, 2018 SpaceX carried out its fifteenth launch of of the year. The payload on this flight was the Merah Putih telecommunications satellite which was sent to a geostationary transfer orbit (GTO) via a Falcon 9 rocket. The flight was carried out from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station's Space Launch Complex 40 located in Florida. 

Tagged:

⚠ Commenting Rules

Post Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *