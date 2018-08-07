Gallery: SpaceX launches Falcon 9 with Merah Putih

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — At 1:18 a.m. EDT (5:18 GMT) on August 7, 2018 SpaceX carried out its fifteenth launch of of the year. The payload on this flight was the Merah Putih telecommunications satellite which was sent to a geostationary transfer orbit (GTO) via a Falcon 9 rocket. The flight was carried out from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station’s Space Launch Complex 40 located in Florida.



Photos courtesy of Jacques van Oene, Scott Schilke.