Spaceflight Insider

Gallery: SpaceX creates nebula, makes history

October 8th, 2018
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the SAOCOM 1 communications satellite roars to orbit on Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018. Photo Credit: Ashly Cullumber / SpaceFlight Insider

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the SAOCOM 1 communications satellite roars to orbit on Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018. Photo Credit: Ashly Cullumber / SpaceFlight Insider

LOMPOC, Calif. — SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket with the SAOCOM-1 satellite on Sunday, October 7, 2018 at 7:21 p.m. PDT. The SAOCOM-1 mission marked the first time that the company had completed a successful landing of a Falcon 9’s first stage back near the launch site – at its West Coast launch site. Photos courtesy: Ashly Cullumber

Become a Patron!
SAOCOM-1ALOMPOC, Calif. -- SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket with the SAOCOM-1 satellite on Sunday, October 7, 2018 at 7:21 p.m. PDT. The SAOCOM-1 mission marked the first time that the company had completed a successful landing of a Falcon 9's first stage back near the launch site - at its West Coast launch site. Photos courtesy: Ashly Cullumber

Tagged:

⚠ Commenting Rules

Post Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.