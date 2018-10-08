Gallery: SpaceX creates nebula, makes history

LOMPOC, Calif. — SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket with the SAOCOM-1 satellite on Sunday, October 7, 2018 at 7:21 p.m. PDT. The SAOCOM-1 mission marked the first time that the company had completed a successful landing of a Falcon 9’s first stage back near the launch site – at its West Coast launch site. Photos courtesy: Ashly Cullumber

