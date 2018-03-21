Gallery: Soyuz MS-08 launches toward ISS

Soyuz MS-08 launches into the night sky. Photo Credit: Joel Kowsky / NASA
In the sparsely populated Kazakh Steppe in Kazakhstan, Russia’s state-run space corporation, Roscosmos, launched three people to the International Space Station. Soyuz MS-08 lifted off pad 1/5 at 1:44 p.m. EDT (17:44 GMT) March 21, 2018, from Baikonur Cosmodrome.
The following photos taken by NASA’s Joel Kowsky show the 162-foot (49.5-meter) long Soyuz-FG carrier rocket roll out to the launch pad two days before liftoff, the three fresh Expedition 55 crew members traveling to their Soyuz MS-08 spacecraft the day of the flight, and the launch itself.
Russian cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev and NASA astronauts Ricky Arnold and Drew Feustel are on a two-day trek to rendezvous and dock with the ISS. The spacecraft will link up with the Poisk module at 3:41 p.m. EDT (19:41 GMT) March 23 to begin a five-month stay at the outpost.
On the morning of March 19, 2018, the Soyuz-FG rocket with Soyuz MS-08 is rolled out from Building 112. Photo Credit: Joel Kowsky / NASA
The Soyuz rocket and spacecraft are transported to the launch pad via rail. Photo Credit: Joel Kowsky / NASA
Pad 1/5, known as Gagarin Start, awaits the Soyuz rocket and spacecraft’s arrival. Photo Credit: Joel Kowsky / NASA
The Soyuz-FG rocket is lifted into the vertical position. Photo Credit: Joel Kowsky / NASA
A Russian Orthodox Priest blesses the media at the launch pad. Photo Credit: Joel Kowsky / NASA
The Soyuz MS-08 crew answers media questions during a pre-launch press conference on the morning of launch, March 21, 2018. Photo Credit: Joel Kowsky / NASA
From left to right: NASA astronaut Drew Feustel, Russian cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev and NASA astronaut Ricky Arnold
The Soyuz MS-08 crew poses for a picture. NASA’s Ricky Arnold, left, Russia’s Oleg Artemyev, center, and NASA’s Drew Feustel are set to launch to the ISS on March 21, 2018. Photo Credit: Joel Kowsky / NASA
NASA’s Drew Feustel, left, Russia’s Oleg Artemyev, center, and NASA’s Ricky Arnold wave to their friends and family in a final farewell in advance of their five month stay in space. Photo Credit: Joel Kowsky / NASA
The Soyuz MS-08 crew waves goodbye at the base of the Soyuz-FG rocket. Photo Credit: Joel Kowsky / NASA
The crew of Soyuz MS-08 launches skyward to begin its trek to the International Space Station. Photo Credit: Joel Kowsky / NASA
The rocket with Soyuz MS-08 continues its nighttime burn downrange from the Baikonur Cosmodrome. Photo Credit: Joel Kowsky / NASA
