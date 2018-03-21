Gallery: Soyuz MS-08 launches toward ISS

In the sparsely populated Kazakh Steppe in Kazakhstan, Russia’s state-run space corporation, Roscosmos, launched three people to the International Space Station. Soyuz MS-08 lifted off pad 1/5 at 1:44 p.m. EDT (17:44 GMT) March 21, 2018, from Baikonur Cosmodrome.

The following photos taken by NASA’s Joel Kowsky show the 162-foot (49.5-meter) long Soyuz-FG carrier rocket roll out to the launch pad two days before liftoff, the three fresh Expedition 55 crew members traveling to their Soyuz MS-08 spacecraft the day of the flight, and the launch itself.

Russian cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev and NASA astronauts Ricky Arnold and Drew Feustel are on a two-day trek to rendezvous and dock with the ISS. The spacecraft will link up with the Poisk module at 3:41 p.m. EDT (19:41 GMT) March 23 to begin a five-month stay at the outpost.

From left to right: NASA astronaut Drew Feustel, Russian cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev and NASA astronaut Ricky Arnold

Video courtesy of Roscosmos