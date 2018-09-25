Spaceflight Insider

Gallery: RS-25 test fired at Stennis

September 25th, 2018
An RS-25 rocket engine ignites for an engine controller test conducted at NASA's Stennis Space Center on Sept. 25, 2018. Photo Credit: Matt Haskell / The Aerospace Geek

NASA plans to use the RS-25 on the first flights of the agency’s new Space Launch System. Photo Credit: Matt Haskell / The Aerospace Geek

STENNIS SPACE CENTER, Miss — Aerojet Rocketdyne tested one of its legacy Space Shuttle Main Engine in preparation for use on NASA’s Space Launch System on Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018. The A1 Test Stand weathered an eight minute test fire at 109 percent throttle starting at 3: 15 p.m. EDT (19:15 GMT). Photos courtesy: Matt Haskell / The Aerospace Geek

