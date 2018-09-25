Gallery: RS-25 test fired at Stennis

STENNIS SPACE CENTER, Miss — Aerojet Rocketdyne tested one of its legacy Space Shuttle Main Engine in preparation for use on NASA’s Space Launch System on Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018. The A1 Test Stand weathered an eight minute test fire at 109 percent throttle starting at 3: 15 p.m. EDT (19:15 GMT). Photos courtesy: Matt Haskell / The Aerospace Geek

